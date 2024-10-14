Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 298,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 275,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.5% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $164.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

