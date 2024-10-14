Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $188.60 and last traded at $188.71. Approximately 4,361,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 41,476,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

