AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 129.9% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

