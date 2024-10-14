AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 129.9% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
