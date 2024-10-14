Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 182.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.98. 419,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.92. The company has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

