AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. 230,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 699,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMTD Digital
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What are earnings reports?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.