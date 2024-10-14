AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. 230,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 699,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

