Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.84. 3,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,687. The company has a market cap of $82.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.44. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,270. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 234.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 210,339 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

