Analysts Set Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price at $15.00

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Semrush alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372,430 shares in the company, valued at $131,214,020. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $126,750.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,378,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,916,557.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,214,020. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,660 shares of company stock worth $2,387,791. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 236,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth about $3,006,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.