Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
