Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANEB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

