Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

