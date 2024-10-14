Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,342 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 300,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

