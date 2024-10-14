Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $69.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $299.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.