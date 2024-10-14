Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.05.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

