Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,855 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 577.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 109,298 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at $12,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 79.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,636,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Up 0.3 %

TNC opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TNC

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.