Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.7 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,714,532. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.