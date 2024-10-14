Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

