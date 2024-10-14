Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 101 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

IBM opened at $233.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $235.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

