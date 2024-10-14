Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,345,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,227,882.63. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,761,776 shares of company stock worth $57,130,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Appian Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. 204,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

