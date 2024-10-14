Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.61)-($0.52) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $610-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.04 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.610–0.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Appian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Stock Down 2.6 %

Appian stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.57. Appian has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,345,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,227,882.63. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,761,776 shares of company stock worth $57,130,976. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.