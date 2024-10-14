Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $61,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Dbs Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.60. 2,005,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

