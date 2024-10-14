Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

APLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,675.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after buying an additional 4,266,179 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,864 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,865,000. Propel Bio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 6,111,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 736,924 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.04. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

