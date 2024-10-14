AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 106.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,315,899.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

