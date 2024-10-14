ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.95, but opened at $102.16. ArcBest shares last traded at $103.80, with a volume of 22,401 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.92.

ArcBest Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ArcBest by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ArcBest by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

