Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

