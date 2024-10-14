Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.60. 123,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,354. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

