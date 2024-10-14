Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $266.89 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $270.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

