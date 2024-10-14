Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $709,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

