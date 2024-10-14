Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

