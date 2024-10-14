Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $271,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 750,971 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,242,000 after acquiring an additional 296,892 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $190.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

