Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $245.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.