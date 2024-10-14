Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $233.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.62. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $235.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

