Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW remained flat at $1.67 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.