Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,491,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 5,150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Monday. Aryzta has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.88.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

