Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,491,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 5,150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Monday. Aryzta has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.88.
Aryzta Company Profile
