Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 60,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 662,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $607.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,518 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

