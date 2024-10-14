Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $13,438,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

