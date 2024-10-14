Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.09. 83,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.44 and a twelve month high of $140.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

