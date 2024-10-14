Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,534,000. FACT Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 112.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 693,322 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATAT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.95. 1,245,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. Research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

