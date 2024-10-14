AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

AN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.92. 295,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.54. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,256 shares of company stock worth $17,641,954 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 90.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 79.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

