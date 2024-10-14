Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.80. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $489.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

