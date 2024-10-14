Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

