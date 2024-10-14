Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 10,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 186,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

