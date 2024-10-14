AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of AVDX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 510,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.01. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,747.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,410,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,057,731.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,959 shares of company stock worth $1,279,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in AvidXchange by 7,259.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 66.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 208.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 142.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $575,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

