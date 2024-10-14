Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.06 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00007333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $724.15 million and $33.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,838.08 or 0.99964122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,259,427 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,256,175.65889335 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.71627279 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $34,790,372.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

