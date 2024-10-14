Axie Infinity Price Reaches $4.86 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $740.39 million and $29.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00007404 BTC on major exchanges.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,266,777 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,256,175.65889335 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.71627279 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $34,790,372.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

