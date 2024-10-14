B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
NASDAQ RILYK opened at $14.90 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
