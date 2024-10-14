B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RILYT)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of RILYT stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

