Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,189,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,615,521 shares.The stock last traded at $100.80 and had previously closed at $103.80.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $53,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

