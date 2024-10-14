Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,774.0 days.

Shares of Bâloise stock remained flat at $201.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $201.18.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

