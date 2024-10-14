Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,774.0 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Shares of Bâloise stock remained flat at $201.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $201.18.

Get Bâloise alerts:

About Bâloise

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.