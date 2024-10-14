Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 335,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

