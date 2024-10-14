Bank of America Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $54.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

