Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 3286896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after buying an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.